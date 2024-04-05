Do Kwon, Terraform Labs found liable for misleading investors before UST stablecoin collapse

- Do Kwon and Terraform Labs have been found liable in US civil fraud trial.
- Jury agreed with SEC that defendants misled investors before UST stablecoin collapse in 2022.
- Terraform spokesperson expressed disappointment, saying company would weigh its options.
The TerraUSD and Luna collapse provoked a cryptocurrency market crash in 2022, so bad that it sent multiple companies into bankruptcy that year. After a series of pursuits, Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon was arrested in Montenegro in March 2023.
Read More: LUNC price loses 5% as lawyers of Terraform Labs, Do Kwon set to deliver final remarks in civil fraud trial
Do Kwon, Terraform Labs found liable in Manhattan
A Bloomberg report indicates that Do Kwon and Terraform Labs have been found responsible for misleading customers in the 2022 saga that caused a market wide crash. Specifically, a jury in Manhattan found the two defendants liable on civil fraud charges on Friday.
*DO KWON AND TERRAFORM LABS FOUND LIABLE FOR FRAUD IN SEC TRIAL: BBG— Tree News (@News_Of_Alpha) April 5, 2024
A spokesperson for Terraform said the company is disappointed by the verdict and that it was weighing its options.
We continue to maintain that the SEC does not have the legal authority to bring this case at all.
Citing SEC Division of Enforcement Director Gurbir Grewal, “For all of crypto’s promises, the lack of registration and compliance have very real consequences for real people.”
Grewal added that the commission was pleased with the verdict, highlighting, “It is high time for the crypto markets to come into compliance.”
SEC charges against Kwon and Terraform Labs
Do Kwon and Terraform Labs had been accused by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of misleading investors in 2021 about the stability of TerraUSD, the network’s stablecoin coined UST.
TerraUSD was designed to maintain a value of 1:1 against the dollar.
Other accusations included falsely claiming Terraform’s blockchain was used in a popular Korean mobile payment app.
Kwon is the brainchild behind both UST stablecoin and Terra Luna (LUNA), a more traditional token whose value fluctuated but was closely linked to the stablecoin.
According to the SEC, investors lost upwards of $40 billion on the two tokens combined when the UST peg to the dollar could not be maintained in May 2022.
Jury determination
After a two-week trial, the jury has finally delivered its verdict in federal court after hearing closing arguments.
US District Judge Jed Rakoff is expected to determine penalties in the coming weeks after hearing from the SEC and the defendants.
Terraform will be able to challenge that ruling on appeal after the final judgment in the case.
Reports leading to this verdict:
- LUNC price in recovery mode after opening statements from SEC and Do Kwon’s defense team
- Do Kwon to be released on house arrest, extradition process halted as prosecutor cites ‘procedural errors’
- South Korea beats the US to Do Kwon extradition as court cites ‘first-come-first-serve’
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
LUNC price loses 5% as lawyers of Terraform Labs, Do Kwon set to deliver final remarks in civil fraud trial
Terraform Labs and founder Do Kwon’s lawyers will make final arguments to a jury on Friday. The SEC seeks civil penalties and asked for a ban on Do Kwon and Terraform Labs from the US securities industry.
Ethereum yet to recover as more questions arise about its staking products
Asset manager DWS Group lists Ethereum ETC on German stock exchange Deutsche Borse. The declining share of liquid staking protocol Lido could help Ethereum to escape "security" classification, according to JP Morgan analysts.
Crypto trading volume in centralized exchanges surge to all-time high in March
Bitcoin's all-time high pushed overall CEX crypto trading volume to new highs of $9.12 trillion, CCData shows. Crypto derivatives saw a declining market share despite the surge in trading volume.
XRP price ranges below $0.60 despite Ripple stablecoin launch announcement
Ripple (XRP) price is stuck within a tight range between its February 17 low of $0.5643 and March 18 high of $0.6686. On Friday, the altcoin traded below the psychologically important $0.60 level, at $0.5807.
Bitcoin: Short-term holders add 1.12 million BTC, what does this mean?
Bitcoin (BTC) price action for the past three weeks has been confusing for sidelined participants. On the one hand, investors are ignoring BTC and trading altcoins, and on the other hand, traders are expecting a potential dip.