Digital asset inflows reach record high year-to-date

Digital asset investment inflows saw a three-week consecutive rise, totaling $1.05 billion.

Cumulative flows have hit an all-time high of $14.9 billion for the year.

The majority of inflows come from US Bitcoin ETFs at $1.01 billion.

CoinShares' weekly digital asset flows, released on Tuesday, reveal that digital assets recorded a three-week consecutive rise in inflows, amounting to a record high of $14.9 billion already this year.

Bitcoin ETPs lead inflows

CoinShares weekly digital asset fund flow shows that crypto assets have recorded three weeks of consistent inflows, amounting to $1.05 billion at the end of last week. This feat, preceded by five weeks of consistent outflows, has seen total inflows reach an all-time high of $14.9 billion year-to-date.

Bitcoin Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) continued to lead the way for inflows, amassing a net inflow of $1.01 billion. Inflows in other products such as Ethereum ETPs rose to $36 million — highest since March — which may have been triggered by the approval of spot ETH ETF 19b-4 filings last week.

Total worth of digital assets ETPs grew to $98.5 billion — pushed by rising prices across cryptocurrencies — with a weekly trading volume of $13.6 billion.

The United States Bitcoin ETFs largely dominated inflows, with a collective inflow of $1.01 billion, spearheaded by BlackRock's iShares and Fidelity Bitcoin ETFs.

Countries like Switzerland and Germany also continue to attract impressive inflows, recording $48 million and $30 million in the past week, respectively. Canada saw more outflows this past week, with Hong Kong ETFs continuing their disappointing run with outflows of $29 million.

Bitcoin ETFs worldwide also hit a milestone on Monday, amassing 1 million BTC in combined holdings.

The global digital asset ETF market may see huge expansion with the potential launch of spot ETH ETFs when the SEC approves S-1 applications.