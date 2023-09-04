Market picture
Crypto market capitalisation is almost the same level as a week ago - near 1.045 trillion. The Bitcoin pump and dump tickled the market with nerves, formally tied to events surrounding Grayscale's Bitcoin ETF fund.
Bitcoin has been pegged at $26K for more than two weeks. An attempt to move back above the 200-day average has technically encountered stronger selling, confirming that the bears are not relinquishing market control. This disposition suggests higher risks that the consolidation will end with downside momentum, potentially at $25K or even $24K.
On Ethereum's daily timeframes, a "death cross" has formed, with the 50-day moving average falling below the 200-day MA. Such a signal suggests a further decline, emphasising the bearish trend here. On the Bitcoin chart, such a pattern could form next week. But we also note that ETH already looks locally oversold.
Toncoin (TON) rose 26% over the week, taking the top spot for growth in the top 100 cryptocurrencies. The token soared to 11th place in CoinMarketCap's capitalisation ranking. In August, the number of registered addresses in the project's network exceeded 3.2 million.
News background
Throughout August, there was a slight but steady deviation of the USDT exchange rate from the US dollar, which is "a cause for concern," Kaiko notes. Meanwhile, quotes from USDT's competitors remained generally more stable.
Investment company Bitwise withdrew its application to launch an ETF based on a basket of bitcoin and Ethereum following the SEC's decision to postpone its review of applications to launch spot bitcoin ETFs.
Former SEC head Jay Clayton said it was inevitable that the regulator would approve a spot bitcoin-ETF. He said, the dichotomy between futures and spot products cannot continue forever.
A court in China has recognised cryptocurrency as legally protected property despite a ban on trading crypto assets in the country since 2017. Meanwhile, according to The Wall Street Journal, China accounts for a fifth of Binance's trading volume.
According to a report by crypto exchange KuCoin, 52% of Turkish residents aged 18 to 60 are investing in cryptocurrencies amid high inflation in the country. The figure has grown by 12% over the past 1.5 years.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
BitBrowser hacker transfers 236.27 ETH to eXch mixer
BitBrowser recently indicated that its server’s cached data had been compromised, with the bad actor making away with a “significant amount of cryptocurrency assets.” Cryptocurrency tracking and compliance platform MisTrack collaborated with the crypto community to identify and tabulate all addresses related to the exploiter.
SEC wants a death struggle with all of crypto except Bitcoin and maybe Ethereum, lawyer says
The US Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) is still on with its legal tussle against Ripple and Coinbase, with neither parties willing to bend. As the aggressor, the SEC enforcement by action grip continues to tighten, causing market observers to kill any hopes of a settlement.
Shiba Inu price breaks fall amid ShibaFest hype
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price has been on a downtrend since late August, recording lower lows as the bears took the driver’s seat. However, with the advent of the ShibaFest, tables could soon turn in favor of the bulls as the meme coin navigates the current inflection point.
MKR price falls 5% as Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin liquidates his entire MakerDAO portfolio
MakerDAO CEO Rune Christensen recently praised the Solana blockchain's codebase in a public post. He cited three reasons why he believes the Solana codebase would be the ideal destination for NewChain.
Bitcoin: BTC correlation to DJIA hits 2021 peak levels amid ETF hype
Bitcoin price undid Grayscale gains after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has decided to postpone its spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) decision on eight applications. BTC slid from $28,000 down to $26,000, where it currently trades.