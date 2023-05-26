DCG to close down its institutional trading arm amidst a harsh crypto market

- Digital Currency Group will close down TradeBlock platform by the end of the month, citing the harsh crypto market.
- Only the institutional trading side will close; indexing side of the business owned by DCG subsidiary CoinDesk will remain operational.
- TradeBlock adds to the list of DCG subsidiaries facing issues after Genesis lending arm filed for bankruptcy in January.
Digital Currency Group (DCG) is set to close its institutional trading division, TradeBlock, on May 31 because of the extremities of a harsh cryptocurrency market.
Due to the state of the broader economy and prolonged crypto winter, along with the challenging regulatory environment for digital assets in the US, we made the decision to sunset the institutional trading platform side of the business.
Notably, the digital-asset conglomerate has been negotiating with creditors of its bankruptcy lending business, Genesis, before the decision to close down its TradeBlock subsidiary that focused on providing trade execution, pricing, and prime brokerage services to institutional investors.
Also Read: Genesis, Gemini, DCG Group starts mediation at risk of $630 million default, what this means for crypto
Digital Currency Group to wind down its institutional trading business
Digital Currency Group is the mother company for many entities, including CoinDesk Inc., the crypto media and events company. Based on this relationship, CoinDesk acquired TradeBlock in 2020 in a private transaction, folding the indexing business into its own and spinning out the remaining operations as the TradeBlock trading platform.
Breanne Madigan, who boasts 15 years’ experience at Goldman Sachs as head of institutional wealth services (Americas), spearheaded DCG’s TradeBlock. Madigan also served as vice president of global constitutional markets at Ripple.
DCG bears the brunt of a deep and prolonged crypto industry slump
The development adds to a January move by DCG to shut down its wealth-management division amid a deep and prolonged slump in the cryptocurrency industry. Under the leadership of Barry Silbert, DCG has continued to endure a wide range of headwinds, most of which were caused by the unexpected implosion of the crypto exchange FTX in November 2022 under the unscrupulous leadership of Sam Bankman-Fried.
In November, DCG’s crypto lending division Genesis Global halted withdrawals before filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January. The company owes $3.5 billion to creditors and recently said that it is in discussions with capital providers.
Genesis is also at loggerheads with fellow DCG subsidiary Gemini, with which it formerly offered an Earn product where users should receive interest on their crypto investments. Gemini recently claimed that DCG missed a $630 million payment that was due.
Two other DCG divisions have also suffered the brunt of a difficult bear market. DCG terminated its wealth management subsidiary, HQ Digital, two months before its crypto exchange, Luno, abandoned interest-bearing savings wallets in January.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price to outpace Bitcoin price as ETH jumps over key hurdle where BTC fumbles
Ethereum (ETH) price is working on its recovery after it dipped to a two-week low on Thursday. While Bitcoin price has failed to make a similar move and head back above $26,500, Ethereum is outpacing Bitcoin and has been able to push above $1,800.
Bitcoin price retreats as US core PCE inflation comes hotter than expected
Bitcoin price declined in response to April's US core PCE inflation data, which came higher than anticipated. The knee-jerk reaction from market participants increased the selling pressure on the asset, pushing it below $26,400.
Cardano founder says CIP-1694 upgrade will be a “wake-up call” for crypto
Cardano, one of Ethereum’s main competitors, is gearing up for further decentralization through its Improvement Proposal (CIP-1694), which is expected to bring the Ethereum-killer altcoin into a new era of governance with decentralization in its decision-making.
PEPE price action puts traders on the edge of their seats as pennant gets filled
PEPE price is entering the very last possible stage before finally determining whether bulls or bears have the winning hand in this poker game showdown.
Bitcoin: BTC delays inevitable crash to $25,000
Bitcoin price is delaying a crash that has been brewing for roughly two weeks. A failure to push higher could result in a steep correction next week. The troubling macroeconomic conditions could be key in catalyzing and trigger a nosedive for BTC holders.