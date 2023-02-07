Digital Currency Group (DCG) has started selling holdings in several investment vehicles run by its subsidiary and digital assets manager Grayscale at a steep discount, according to a Financial Times report citing U.S. securities filings.
Grayscale operates the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), which has $10 billion-plus in assets under management and was late last year trading at a record discount to net asset value, although that discount has fluctuated recently. Grayscale, Genesis and CoinDesk share the same parent company in DCG.
On Jan. 20 this year, Genesis Global Holdco LLC, the holding company of cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Capital, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New York, after being hit by the crypto contagion of 2022, which was exacerbated by the implosions of hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and crypto exchange FTX.
On Monday, CoinDesk reported that DCG and Genesis reached an agreement with a key group of creditors intending to sell its subsidiary Genesis' crypto trading business as well as its lending arm, which is restructuring through bankruptcy.
According to the FT report citing filings, DCG's recent share sales have focused on the Ethereum fund, where the group has moved to sell about a quarter of its stock to raise as much as $22M in several trades since January 24. The company is selling at about $8 per share, despite each share's claim to $16 of ether.
"This is simply part of our ongoing portfolio rebalancing," DCG said., according to FT.
DCG and Grayscale did not immediately respond to a CoinDesk request for comment.
A Bernstein report had earlier said saving Grayscale would come at a cost for DCG.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Binance suspends USD transfers, CZ says the issue is being resolved
Binance, the world’s largest exchange by trade volume, has announced that USD bank transfers will be temporarily suspended. Only a small portion of the exchange’s users will be impacted by the interruption of the service.
Shiba Inu bulls watch for reaction in SHIB price as total value locked in ShibaSwap doubles
Shiba Inu ecosystem witnessed a slew of positive developments with the launch of layer-2 scaling solution Shibarium’s beta, rising total value locked in ShibaSwap and skyrocketing SHIB burn rate.
Will Bitcoin price test $20,000 again?
Bitcoin price shows clear signs of distribution occurring on the four-hour chart, which indicates the possibility of a trend reversal. Moreover, BTC has been consolidating for more than two weeks with no direction in sight, making it a perfect place to form a local top.
Ethereum Classic inching towards greatness?
Ethereum Cassic price is consolidating before what appears to be the next move up. Risk management should be considered moving forward, as the ETC price will likely witness an influx of volatility.
Bitcoin: Nonfarm Payrolls on the radar after Powell’s speech propels BTC higher
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at an inflection point as it continues to rally amid multiple sell signals on lower time frames. The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, including the unemployment rate and average hourly earnings, is set to be announced on February 3 at 1330 GMT.