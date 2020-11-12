Dash price poised to jump to $100 following massive endorsement from Teeka Tiwari

Dash price is up by 15% within the past 24 hours after Teeka Tiwari suggested it as a buy alongside other cryptos.

Dash is also planning to activate Spork 21 upgrade from November 17.

Several good announcements have positively affected Dash price in the past 24 hours. The plan to activate Spork 21 to allow the centralized recovery of control nodes is an important upgrade for Dash. Additionally, the project also plans to release a new Core version on November 13 which fixes several bugs but it’s not a mandatory upgrade.

At the same time, Teeka Tiwari has recommended DASH on the latest PalmBeachConfidential report, driving Dash price by 15% within hours. The report also talks about UNI, Zcash, STX, ATOM, and LOKI.

Dash price destroys several resistance levels in one move

On the daily chart, Dash price just dashed through the 50-SMA, 100-SMA, and 200-SMA in the last 15% price explosion to $80. The current price is still at $79.1 not getting rejected just yet as the RSI is also not overextended for the time being.

DASH/USD daily chart

There is a strong resistance level at $79.4 tested on September 12 and October 19. A breakout from this point can quickly drive Dash price towards $90 and ultimately to the psychological level at $100.

DASH IOMAP chart

On the other hand, rejection from the critical resistance level at $79.4 can push Dash price towards the 100-SMA and the 200-SMA which coincide at $76. The In/Out of the Money Around Price chart confirms this price target as it shows a robust support area between $72.63 and $75.42.