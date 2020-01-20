Dash Price Analysis: DASH/USD drops 30% from 2020 peak as bulls lose their mojo

- Dash plunges from January peak to test support at $90 amid increased selling activity.
- Dash bulls must pull above the descending trendline resistance to break the losing streak.
Dash was among the biggest gainers in the January 2020 bull-run. From the December low around $38, the price spiked remarkably, breaking numerous barriers. The new 2020 high at $144 marked the end of the impressive bullish action. Dash bears have since been pushing a reversal below the descending trendline as observed on the 1-hour chart.
The cryptocurrency tested the support at $90 after failing to hold above $100 on Sunday. However, the price did not stay down for long as Dash corrected back to levels slightly above $100. For now, Dash is trading at $101 in a bid to clear the 2.86% losses made on the day.
Capping the immediate downside is the 50 SMA at $102.94. Also adding to the hurdles is the trendline resistance and the 100 SMA at $111. If the support at $100 gives in again, Dash bulls have to ensure that the next one at $90 holds no matter what. Otherwise, Dash could be on the highway back to levels below $50 for lack of credible support areas.
DASH/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
