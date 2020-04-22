Dash Market Update: DASH/USD soars 5% in a dull cryptocurrency market

- Dash leads the cryptocurrency recovery, testing the short-term resistance at $78.
- DASH/USD grinds towards a possible triangle breakout, targeting $90.
Dash is among the biggest single digit gainers in the cryptocurrency market. Volatility is returning to the digital space following a drab action on Tuesday. DASH/USD is trading 5.46% higher on the day. The European session is likely to experience further upward movement ahead due to bullish trend and high trading volume.
The price is currently above the moving averages where the 200-day SMA is offering immediate support while the short term 50 SMA is in line to offer support at $70.00. Both the MACD and the RSI double-down in the increasing bullish influence. For instance, the RSI has bounced off support and point upwards. In other words, there is still room for growth before hitting oversold levels. Moreover, the MACD is in the positive region, emphasizing the growing bullish grip.
If the bullish action continues, Dash could break above the triangle resistance; a move that could stretch the bullish leg towards $90. Dash traded highs above $140 January before retreating in February and plunging to lows under $40 in March.
DASH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto market rocking the cradle
The cryptocurrency market continues with its already typical endless pauses. This pattern is emphasizing even more that bipolarity of behaviour between the halt and the action.
XRP/USD stuck in a range below $0.1900 as Ripple sue YouTube for scams
Ripple's XRP settled above $0,1850. The third-largest digital asset has been range-bound since the beginning of the week. The coin has gained 1% since the beginning of the day and stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis.
Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD focus on staying above the 50-day SMA
Tron price is still range bound between the range limit at $0.0140 and $0.0120. The sideways action followed steady recovery from the lows recorded on March 12 around $0.00722 (Fibonacci swing low).
A decisive move above daily SMA200 heralds ETH/USD recovery to $200.00
Ethereum is among the winners of stablecoins rise, according to the resent research, published by blockchain analytics firm Messari. The experts noted that the interest to the stable coins has grown significantly in recent months.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls sit on the fence before halving
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been controlled by bears that managed to push the price of the first digital coin below $6,500 before bulls woke up and engineered a strong recovery above $7,000.