Dash Market Overview: DASH/USD breakout leads cryptocurrency recovery

- Dash breaks the descending trendline resistance amid renewed bullish strength.
- DASH/USD gains 1.16% in a bear dominated cryptocurrency market.
Dash bulls have been intentional in their quest for recovery, possibly hunting for a better close to year. After finding support at $48 following the declines in November, Dash recovered to highs above $62. However, the bulls started to lose ground toward the end of the month. Another low was formed at $52.61, giving way to the ongoing recovery.
With the trendline resistance in the rear view, Dash is struggling to clear the resistance at the 100 SMA on the 1-hour chart. The 50 SMA at $54.63 will also hinder growth ahead of the hurdles at $56 and $62.
The RSI recently came into contact with the oversold at 30. The indicator has significantly recovered above the average and sits at 53.48. Looking at the MACD, Dash has a bullish advantage. If the MACD crosses above the mean line, Dash could acquire the momentum to correct above the resistance at $56.
DASH/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
