DASH has low chance to be classified as a security

- Crypto Ratings Council ranked DASH as #1, which means it is less likely to be categorized as a security.
- DASH/USD is vulnerable to further downside correction from overbought levels.
DASH, now the 13th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.15 billion, topped at $144.75 on January 15 and retreated to $124.00 by the time of writing. Despite the retreat, DASH is one of the best-performing altcoins out of top-20. Since the beginning of the year, the coin has gained over 200%and hit the highest level since July 2019.
DASH is not a security
The Crypto Ratings Council, formed by crypto businesses committed to compliance with US securities laws, has rated Dash with the best score possible. This means the analysis found Dash has few or no characteristics consistent with treatment as a security
The Crypto Rating Council evaluated top cryptocurrencies in terms of their likeliness to be labeled as a security by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to the recent update, Dash is ranked as #1, which means it has the lowest possibility of being considered a security.
The Crypto Rating Council is created by leading cryptocurrency companies that provide financial services and commit to practical compliance with the U.S. securities laws. They rank digital assets from 1 to 5 from least to most likely to be classified as a security by the SEC
As a reminder, a score of 1 means the CRC analysis found that an asset has few or no characteristics consistent with treatment as a security while a score of 5 means the CRC’s analysis found that an asset has more characteristics strongly consistent with treatment as a security under U.S. law.
The new ranking confirmed that. Dash is unlikely to be classified as a security an thus become a subject of tight regulations. It falls in the same category as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Monero, Horizen, and the DAI stablecoin.
DASH/USD: technical picture
From the technical point of view, DASH is still deeply overbought and vulnerable to further downside correction. The daily RSI has reversed to the downside, which confirms the short-term bearish scenario. The initial support is created by the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band at $122.90. It is followed by psychological $120.00. Once it is broken, the correction may continue towards $110.00 ( the middle line of 4-hour Bollinger Band) and $106.00 ( the upper line of the weekly Bollinger Band).
On the upside, DASH may retest $130.00. The next resistance comes at $140.00 and $144.70, which is the recovery high of 2020.
DASH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
The bulls regained the initiative, Bitcoin ready to smash above $9,000
The BTC/USD is currently trading at $8,900 (+2.8% on a day-to-day basis). The coin sett a new 2020 high and stopped within a whisker of critical $9,000.
Bitcoin closes in on $9,000, IOTA and Ethereum Classic bulls unstoppable
Sounds of happiness and cheer fill the cryptocurrency space on Friday following an impressive turnaround from the drab start during the Asian session, to incredible upward movement in the European session.
DASH has low chance to be classified as a security
DASH, now the 13th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.15 billion, topped at $144.75 on January 15 and retreated to $124.00 by the time of writing.
ETH/USD rallies above $170, here is why bulls must break $175
Ethereum is reacting in tandem with other major cryptocurrencies on the market ahead of the weekend session. The recent bullish action failed to sustain gains above $170, although a high was achieved at $171.56.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.