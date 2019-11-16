- Dash will reveal the timeline for its Platform on December 7.
- The solution will become a flagship product of the project.
On December 7, the team of Dash developers will hold a special event devoted to the Evolution update. The new version of the platform shall be deployed to the testnet Evonet in December.
The event hosted by Dash Core Group will take place in Scottsdale in Arizona. The team will provide details on the functionality of the platform and the cryptocurrency wallet with Dashpay support. Also, the developers will explain how to participate in testing.
Dash Core Group positions Dash Evolution as a flagship product; however, the release has been postponed several times. Thus, initially, t was expected to go online in 2018.
Dash Evolution was envisaged as a decentralized payment system for a broad customer base. However, the concept was modified several times, and eventually, Dash Platform transformed into a technological stack for decentralized applications (dApps).
According to Dash Core Group developer Ivan Shumkov, the platform will include communication protocol between users and applications, payment requests and access rights to Drive data.
To ensure the operability of the services, Dash Platform will rely on the master nodes network. According to Shumkov, this is a more scalable solution that the Dash network itself as master nodes will have a high economic motivation to provide quality services.
