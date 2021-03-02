Curve DAO Price Forecast: CRV targets a 50% upswing thanks to massive interest from whales

- Curve DAO price is on the verge of a massive 50% push, according to various indicators.
- The number of whales holding CRV has significantly increased in the past two weeks.
- The digital asset must reconquer a key resistance level for the bulls to gain the upper hand.
Curve DAO had a colossal 56% correction from its all-time high of $3.66 on February 6. However, whales have taken advantage of low prices to accumulate even more CRV, a bullish indicator in the long-term for the digital asset.
Curve DAO price must hold above key level
On the daily chart, Curve DAO has attempted to climb back above the 26-EMA, a key support level throughout the previous bull rally. A candlestick close above this point could drive CRV towards its previous all-time high of $3.66.
CRV/USD daily chart
More importantly, is the fact that the number of whales holding between 100,000 and 1,000,000 CRV ($240,000 and $2,400,000) has exploded by 20 in the past two weeks, indicating that large holders believe CRV will rise even higher.
CRV Holders Distribution
On the other hand, a rejection from the key resistance level on the daily chart might lead the digital asset down to the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $2, which is also a psychological level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
