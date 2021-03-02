Curve DAO Price Forecast: CRV targets a 50% upswing thanks to massive interest from whales

Curve DAO price is on the verge of a massive 50% push, according to various indicators.

The number of whales holding CRV has significantly increased in the past two weeks.

The digital asset must reconquer a key resistance level for the bulls to gain the upper hand.

Curve DAO had a colossal 56% correction from its all-time high of $3.66 on February 6. However, whales have taken advantage of low prices to accumulate even more CRV, a bullish indicator in the long-term for the digital asset.

Curve DAO price must hold above key level

On the daily chart, Curve DAO has attempted to climb back above the 26-EMA, a key support level throughout the previous bull rally. A candlestick close above this point could drive CRV towards its previous all-time high of $3.66.

CRV/USD daily chart

More importantly, is the fact that the number of whales holding between 100,000 and 1,000,000 CRV ($240,000 and $2,400,000) has exploded by 20 in the past two weeks, indicating that large holders believe CRV will rise even higher.

CRV Holders Distribution

On the other hand, a rejection from the key resistance level on the daily chart might lead the digital asset down to the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $2, which is also a psychological level.