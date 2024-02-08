- Cortex, Ocean Protocol, and The Graph, and Cortex prices have soared 8%, 3%, and 2%, respectively, amid World AI Cannes Festival kick off.
- OCEAN, GRT and CTXCcould extend the climb with traders watching for the next AI run.
- Santiment recently noted AI and RWA project to be the future crypto market drivers.
Cryptocurrency markets welcomed the World AI Cannes Festival on Thursday, an event opening the playground for over 50 projects in the artificial intelligence sector to showcase their latest update. With it, AI crypto coins rallied, with the Ocean Protocol and The Graph prices rallying while Cortex became an outlier with the most gains.
Also Read: AI coins Render, Akash Network, Fetch.ai rally on opening of World AI Cannes Festival
OCEAN, GRT, CTXCrally amid World AI Cannes Festival euphoria
Cortex (CTXC), the Ocean Protocol (OCEAN), and The Graph (GRT) prices are on a tear, outperforming their peers in the sector with 8%, 3%, and 2% gains respectively.
OCEAN/USDT 1-day chart, GRT/USDT 1-day chart, CTXC/USDT 1-day chart
It comes amid the buy the rumor sell the news situation, with the World AI Cannes Festival kicking off on Thursday. With it, volatility is expected among AI crypto coins as traders, investors and analysts alike all anticipate the next AI run.
CANNOT WAIT FOR THE NEXT #AI RUN $OCEAN $RNDR $GRT $INJ $AGIX $ROSE— Crypto Tony (@CryptoTony__) February 8, 2024
As Ekta Mourya, a reporter with FXStreet highlighted, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently remarked about the integration of AI with crypto, calling for caution. Nevertheless, the Russo-Canadian blockchain innovator underscored the potential for AI to help DAOs make subjective decisions. With this as a subtle endorsement, the sector could prove value adding to the crypto market.
Meanwhile, in a recent report, Santiment indicated that besides Real World Assets (RWAs), AI is projecting to become the next crypto market driver. The report cited “increased crowd interest over the past six months.”
️ The topics of #ArtificialIntelligence and #RealWorldAssets are projecting to be future #crypto market drivers, based on their increased crowd interest over the past 6 months. In the ever-changing climate of trader interests over the years, such as #DeFi, #NFT's,— Santiment (@santimentfeed) January 30, 2024
(Cont) pic.twitter.com/6XmH1rWXlZ
Indeed, the intersection between crypto, AI, and gaming continues to be a fascinating and largely untapped design space, with a aJPMorgan study of over 4,000 institutional traders,showing most participants see AI and machine learning to be most influential technology in shaping the future of trading. If there is truth to this finding, Santiment’s analysis of AI projecting to be the next market driver could come sooner than expected.
CTXC, OCEAN, GRT, price outlooks
CXTX traders should exercise caution as the token is already overbought, considering the Relative Strength Index (RSI) position above 70. Those looking to open new long positions should be overly cautious. Those with current open positions should consider leaving them open as the northbound inclination of the RSI shows momentum is still rising and Cortex price could record more gains.
With a strong presence of bulls in the GRT and OCEAN markets, evidenced by the position of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) in positive territory, the odds favor the upside. This is also seen in the position of their respective RSI indicators above 50 but below 70. There is still more room to cover before either of the two AI crypto coins are considered overbought.
For Ocean Protocol, a looming death cross calls for caution. This is when a short-term moving average (50-day SMA in this case) crosses below a long-term MA (100-day SMA). Considering short-term indicators bear less weight the potential death cross hints at a possible short-term bear market incoming in the Ocean Protocol price. Traders should watch for high trading volumes to reinforce the indicator.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AI coins Render, Akash Network, Fetch.ai rally on opening of World AI Cannes Festival
AI coins Render, Akash Network, Fetch.ai, Origin Trail and Ocean Protocol, among other assets, rallied on Thursday. World AI Cannes Festival opened on February 8, likely catalyzing gains in AI assets.
Ethereum price tops $2,400 as 25% of ETH supply is staked and ETF applicants amend filings
Ethereum price rallied on Thursday as two major events catalyzed ETH gains. Ethereum’s Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) applicants, Ark and 21Shares amended their Spot ETH filings, sparking anticipation of an approval.
XRP Price faces threat of fall below $0.50 as XRPLedger AMM amendment is uncertain
XRP price is $0.5133, yielding nearly 2% weekly gains for holders. The native token of the XRPLedger is holding steady despite the status of the Automated Market Maker (AMM) amendment proposal.
Solana surpasses Bitcoin in weekly performance, garners 85,000 pre-orders for Solana Mobile
Solana is one of the altcoins that is outperforming the largest asset by market capitalization this week. SOL price climbed to its February high of $102.57 on February 2. The altcoin is likely to continue rallying towards resistance at $107.12.
Bitcoin: BTC price remains indecisive despite strong fundamentals
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows no signs of directional bias in the short term as it trades around $43,000. But the on-chain metrics reveal a clear bullish signal that could potentially kick-start the bull run.