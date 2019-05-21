Cryptopia Theft: Hackers move the Fund to Multiple Wallets

The hack is estimated to be around $16 million worth of Ether.

The exchange shut down trading on May 15.

Despite Cryptopia entering into liquidation, the hackers who stole a sum of $16 million worth of Ether seems to be moving the fund into multiple wallets. Cryptopia had announced in January that it had “suffered a security breach which resulted in significant losses” after which it went offline. Although the exchange never disclosed any details about the theft, yet independent analytics firms estimated that the hack amounted to almost $16 million in ethereum and other tokens.

On May 15 the exchange shut down trading and posted a message regarding liquidation. The firm stated:

“Despite the efforts of management to reduce cost and return the business to profitability, it was decided the appointment of liquidators was, in the best interests of customers, staff and other stakeholders. …Given the complexities involved, we expect the investigation to take months rather than weeks.”

According to Coinfirm’s analytical report, the hackers are moving the stolen fund to at least four different wallets which were connected directly to Huobi. This is how the funds are moving via those wallets: