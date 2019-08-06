- The Cabinet approved the bill that made crypto trading illegal in Iran.
- Mining activities are allowed provided that miners comply with strict requirements.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Iran has approved the bill that made cryptocurrency trading illegal on the territory of Iran.
Meanwhile, crypto mining is considered as eligible industrial activity, the local media outlet PressTV reports.
According to the adopted legislation, cryptocurrencies are not considered as a legal tender, and the central bank of Iran will not guarantee or back up their value. Transactions with digital currencies and cryptocurrency trading are also deprived of official approval.
Notably, Iran recently approved cryptocurrency mining provided that companies and individuals engaged in such activity comply with certain requirements. Thus, miners will have to get the approval of the local Ministry of Industry. Also, it is forbidden to mine cryptocurrencies within the 30-km border of all provincial centers, except for Tehran and the city of Isfahan. More stringent restrictions will be applied to these large cities.
Miners will also have to pay a higher price for electricity. Their tariffs are in line with the cost of energy exported by Iran to other countries. Mining will also be taxed (benefits will be provided only to those who intend to sell cryptocurrencies abroad and share the proceeds with the state).
Iranian Energy Minister Khomayun Khairi emphasized that cryptocurrency miners should have reduced electricity tariffs available for Iranian citizens.
Notably, cryptocurrency mining was recognized as an industrial activity at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Iran at the end of July.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin market update: BTC/USD double-bottom pattern propels price past $12,200
Bitcoin skyrocketed to new monthly highs during the European session on Tuesday. Piercing $12,000 is strikingly impressive for an asset that plunged to lows close to $9,000 last month.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD squeezes through $230 the second time in 2 days
Ethereum is said to be breaking away from the altcoins to become an independent cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. However, at the moment the second largest crypto is still reacting to Bitcoin price actions.
NEO price analysis: NEO/USD attempts to recover above $12.00 after strong sell-off
NEO hit the intraday low at $11.69 and recovered towards $11.80 by the time of writing. The 18th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $838 million has lost over 3.5% on a day-on-day basis and 2.5% since the beginning of Tuesday.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD bulls stop short of $100.00
Litecoin (LTC), the fifth-largest cryptocurrency with the market value of $6.1 billion has gained nearly 3% of its value on a day-on-day basis to trade at $98.00 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls practice cautious optimism
The cryptocurrency market has been licking wounds and clawing back ground lost during the previous week. The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation returned towards $289 billion.