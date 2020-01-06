If you are long cryptocurrency Nictrades looks at potential targets for taking profit in Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin ABC & Ethereum. She shows you how she uses technical analysis to read the markets and what to look for in the next 24 hours. Please subscribe and turn on notifications to receive regular cryptocurrency updates.
The opinions expressed here reflect the views of the author. This is not trading advice, always do your own due diligence prior to making an investment decision.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bitcoin bulls slowly reclaim the positions
The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,200 (+2.0% since the start of the day). The coin has been moving within a strong bullish trend in Asian amid rising volatility.
ETH/USD not ready for a move above $140.00
thereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $15.2 billion, hit the intraday high at $139.77. By press time, the coin retreated to $139.10, though it is still 2% higher from this time on Sunday, and 2.7% higher from the beginning of the day.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH recovery is limited by $240.00
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies out of top-20. The coin with the current market capitalization of $4.3 billion has gained over 5% on a day-to-day basis and 6% since the beginning of Monday.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto bulls to retain control
The world’s no. 1 digital coin, Bitcoin, is seen consolidating its latest uptick to near 7,500 mark, as we head towards the weekly closing. Ethereum and Ripple follow suit and post mild gains so far this Sunday, with the latter emerging as the main laggard.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.