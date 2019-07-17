Cryptocurrency market update: Bulls focus on revenge as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple clear key barriers

The market capitalization shrunk extensively from $291 billion on Monday to $260billion on Tuesday.

Bitcoin targets $10,000 in the short-term after recovery from $9,000.

The crypto bulls are waking up once again after the battering they received from the bears yesterday. The market capitalization shrunk extensively from $291 on Monday to $260 on Tuesday. As cryptos across the board reverse the trend that has prevailed in the last couple of days, the market cap is also growing gradually.

Bitcoin market update

The largest cryptocurrency explored the levels close to $9,000 following the butchering of $10,500 and $10,000 key support levels. The expected support at $9,500 did little to stop the losses as the price dipped further towards $9,000.

At the moment, BTC/USD is trading at $9,758 after adding 3.57% to the value ton Wednesday afternoon (GMT) session. The target for the buyers in the short-term is to push Bitcoin above $10,000. A move that is meant to remove Bitcoin from the bear range and relaunch in a bullish path heading towards $11,000.

Ethereum market update

As for Ethereum, the much-needed recovery has come at the right time. After retesting $260 support in less than seven days, the sustain gains being witnessed above $200 confirm to the bulls that upward correction is achievable. At press time, ETH/USD is trading at $214 while leading the gains among the major coins correcting 8% higher on the day.

Ripple market update

The third-largest crypto XRP issued by Ripple a blockchain-based startup has come under heavy selling pressure in the last couple of weeks. The recent losses tested $0.28 support although XRP/USD has already recovered above $0.30. With gains above 6%, the price is dancing at $0.31. Further correction above $0.32 is needed to send XRP away from the bear range between $0.32 and $0.28.