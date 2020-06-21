- Bitcoin and Ethereum options expiration may trigger market movements.
- Bitcoin and all major altcoins are lethargic in tight ranges.
Chicago-based CME Group holds almost a quarter of the whole Bitcoin options market, according to the recent research perfromed by the cryptocurrency startup Skew.
However, despite the greowing market share, CME falls behind an unregulated Dutch exchange Deribit that accounts for 68% of the market. The analysts from Skew also noted that about $1 billion worth of Ethereum and Bitcoin options were set to expiter during the next week, which may set the market on fire.
Top-3 coins overview
BTC/USD attempted growth above $9,400 only to retreat to $9,350 by press time. The coin has barely moved since the beginning of the week as the market cannot figure out the direciotn of the breakthrough. However the coin is vulnerable to sharp movements as the price has been contained in a tight range for a long time. The initial resistance is created by $9,500. The support comes at $9,000.
BTC/USD daily chart
ETH/USD slipped below $230.00 to change hands at $229.30. Despite the retreat, the coin is moving within the short-term bullish trend with the local support created by daily SMA50 at $220.00. The resistance comes at the former channel support at $240.00. A sustainable move above this area is needed for the upside to gain traction.
ETH/USD daily chart
XRP/USD settled below $0.1900 amid growing bearish sentiments. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged both since the start of the day and on a day-to-day basis, however the short-term bias is bearish. The local resistance is created by the psychological $0.1900 and $0.1911 (daily SMA100) The support comes at Saturday's low of $0.1847, followed by the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band at $0.1825.
XRP/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
