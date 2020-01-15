- Bitcoin bulls set eyes on a critical resistance of $9,000.
- Ethereum and Ripple consolidate earlier gains amid strong bullish market.
The cryptocurrency market is controlled by bulls. Despite the retreat from the recent highs, Bitcoin and all major altcoins are well-positioned for an extended recovery on a wave of speculative buying, intensified by FOMO (fear of missing out) phenomenon. The cryptocurrency market capitalization increased to $241 billion, while an average daily trading volume nearly doubled from this time on Tuesday and reached $176 billion. Bitcoin's market dominance has retreated to 65.8%.
Bitcoin (BTC) price update
The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization hit the intraday high at $8,900 during early Asian hours and retreated to $8,757 by press time. The coin has gained over 2.5% on a day-to-day basis stayed unchanged since the beginning of Tuesday. Despite the retreat, BTC/USD is still trading above critical $8,500, reinforced by 50% Fibo retracement for the upside move from December 2018 low to July 2019 high. The short-term trend remains bullish, however, the downside correction is possible as the coin is deeply overbought.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
Ethereum (ETH) price update
Ethereum’s price action took it above $171.00 to an intraday high of $171.67. The strong bullish move was caused by a general recovery in the cryptocurrency market. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $165.34, which is 9% higher from this time on Tuesday. From the short-term perspective, the coin is moving within a bearish trend amid shrinking volatility.
ETH/USD 1-hour chart
Ripple's XRP price update
Ripple jumped to $0.2427 and retreated to $0.2360 by press time. The third-largest digital asset has been gaining ground after the resistance of $0.2100 gave way. XRRP/USD has gained 6.5% since this time on Tuesday, moving in sync with the market. The short-term trend is bullish.
The best-performing altcoin out of top-20
- Bitcoin SV +70% ($376.50)
- Dash +45% ($121.42)
- Ethereum Classic +28% ($7.57)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin may retreat further before another run to $9,000
Bitcoin passed several important barriers and hit $8,900 during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $8,643, down 2% since the beginning of the day.
XRP/USD capitalizes on the global cryptocurrency bulls' run
Ripple's XRP, now the 3d largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.1 billion has gained over 7% in recent 24 hours. The coin touched the highest level of 2020 at $0.244 on Tuesday and retreated to $0.2323 by the time of writing.
Litecoin Price Analysis: What are the odds of LTC/USD smashing above $60?
Litecoin, alongside, most of the cryptocurrencies in the space is dealing with increasing selling pressure. The selling activity appears to be a reflex action after the cryptos surged above key resistance zones to post new 2020 highs.
ETC/USD bullish magic cut short under $7.5
Ethereum Classic is struggling to hold on to the accrued gains on Wednesday. The Asian session was characterized by more price action towards $7.5. However, ETC hit a snag short of $7.5...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.