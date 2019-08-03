- Bitcoin is gaining ground, amid mixed market sentiments.
- Chainlink beats the market with over 20% of growth.
The cryptocurrency market is a mixed picture on Saturday as Bitcoin is gaining ground, while the altcoins out f top-20 are mostly in decline. Litecoin (LTC) is the biggest loser of the day, down nearly 3% on a day-on-day basis. Chainlink (LINK) has seen a strong price increase - over 20% since this time on Friday.
The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation increased at $289 billion. The total trading volume settled at $54 billion, while Bitcoin's market share has grown to 66.5%.
Top-4 coins price overview
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) touched $10,890 during early Asian hours on Saturday before retreating to $10,750 by the time of writing. The first digital asset has gained 2.2% of its value in recent 24 hours, and about 2% since the beginning of the day. As the price is creeping higher towards critical $11,000 strengthened by the upper line of daily Bollinger Band comes into focus. We will need to see a sustainable move above this handle for the upside to gain traction.
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $23.8 billion, is mostly unchanged on a day-on-day basis, though it is 2% higher from the start of Saturday's trading session. ETH/USD has settled at $221.80, off the intraday high of $223.40.
Ripple's XRP stays range-bound in the middle of $0.3100-$0.3200 side channel. The third-largest coin with the current market capitalization of $13.5 billion, has been hibernating in a tight range since the beginning of the week, which means that a breakthrough in either direction might trigger a strong momentum.
Litecoin has lost nearly 3% of its value in recent 24 hours and dropped to the fifth place in the global cryptocurrency market rating. LTC/USD is changing hands at $94.73, off the intraday high registered at $96.37.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
