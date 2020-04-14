Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bitcoin breakdown to $6,000 awaiting confirmation, Ethereum and Ripple in consolidation

- Bitcoin must break the resistance at $7,000 to avoid a possible bearish reversal targeting $6,000.
- China National Blockchain Committee finally put in place and comprises of 71 members.
The cryptocurrency market is facing heightened volatility after a four-week winning streak culminated in a bearish momentum over the week. At the time of writing, the bulls who dominated the market during the Asian hours are slowly being ousted and sellers taking over. Expanding volatility, especially for the major cryptos points at a major drawback is around the corner.
BTC/USD is trading at $6,846 after adjusting from $6,862 (opening value). During the Asian session, Bitcoin buyers stamped down their feet as they pulled the price towards $7,000. However, a high reached at $6,832 marked the end of the bull-run. Looking at the 4-hour chart, BTC/USD is dancing below a bearish pennant pattern whose support was shattered over the weekend following the retreat from $7,500 to $6,575. Unless Bitcoin bulls pull above $7,000, a bearish cloud will continue to hang above BTC and threaten to have support at $6,000 retested. For now, the price is dancing between the 100 SMA support and the 50 SMA resistance.
ETH/USD continues to struggle with increased selling activities at $160. Little progress has been made northwards from $156.77 (opening value). Instead, ETH/USD is trading at $156 amid a bearish trend and expanding volatility. It is apparent that Ethereum has to break the resistance at $160 to be able to forge another breakout above $170.
XRP/USD happens to be the worst-hit among the top three cryptos. It has lost over 2% on its value on the day. Ripple has a market value of $0.1842 after adjusting from $0.1880 (opening value). While support at $0.1800 is still in place, resistance at $0.1900 is proving to be an uphill task. However, another break above $0.20 will give the bulls a fighting chance towards $0.30.
Chart of the day: BTC/USD 4-hour
China announces members of its national blockchain committee"
The Chinese government has released the list of members making up its blockchain committee. The committee is tasked with coming up with industrial blockchain standards. It is made up of 71 members and interestingly, executives members from Chinese tech firms been included such as Baidu and Tencent, and Huawei. The committee is chaired by the country's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) deputy minister Chen Zhaoxiong assisted by five vice presidents.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
The Irony of BTC/USD plummeting to $3,200 amid the halving
Bitcoin price is balancing above $6,800 (immediate support). At the same time, buyers are fighting to break loose from the hurdles the sellers have put at $6,900 (immediate resistance).
LTC/USD double-bottom breakout eyes $140
Litecoin price has been pushed back to the drawing board after selling activities at $50 put an end to last week’s rally. The 21 SMA in the weekly range also stood in the way of the gains.
Bitcoin breakdown to $6,000 awaiting confirmation, Ethereum and Ripple in consolidation
The cryptocurrency market is facing heightened volatility after a four-week winning streak culminated in a bearish momentum over the week. At the time of writing, the bulls who dominated the market during the Asian hours are slowly being ousted and sellers taking over.
XRP/USD bears stand ready, sell-off may continue towards $0.1700
Ripple ha settled below $0.1900, which is a bearish signal for the coin in the short run. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.1880, mostly unchanged since the beginning of Tuesday
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.