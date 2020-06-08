Cryptocurrency Market News: Bitcoin and the rest of cryptos continue trading sideways

Here is what you need to know on Monday, June 8, 2020
BTC/USD is trading sideways, fighting to stay above $9,700 after opening at $9,746. The trading volume continues declining while Bitcoin’s dominance has remained pretty stable at 64.5%.
ETH/USD is basically following Bitcoin’s step, and it’s also trading sideways, currently at $242.39.
XRP/USD is trading at $0.2019, continuously fighting for the $0.20 level while trying to defend the daily 12-EMA.
The market hasn’t moved a lot today, but some cryptos have seen a significant boost. Aion, with a 9.8% increase, takes the first spot today, followed by WAX at 9.61% and Blockstack with a 9% price surge.
Chart of the day: ZIL/USD daily chart
Market
Good news for the entire crypto market as Binance and Coinmarketcap are ranked 22nd and 23rd respectively on Similarweb’s list of the best investment websites. Similarweb ranks more than 80 million sites internationally and has put Binance in the top 22 while Blockchain.com is ranked 44th.
More good news for crypto after a recent report showing the monthly trading volume of crypto derivatives is increasing. According to the report, the volume surged by more than 30% in May and seems to be going up this month as well.
Industry
Huge news today for gamers and gaming-related crypto projects as ‘PlayDapp,’ a popular Korean Blockchain gaming company, has launched a marketplace for NFTs. Korea’s gaming industry is one of the biggest, and the new marketplace should help Non-Fungible Tokens to thrive.
ForumPay is now offering a crypto and fiat interchangeable payment platform. The provider based in Malta says that it will provide users with instant payments as well as exchanging crypto to fiat and vice versa.
Quote of the day
We’re going to reinvent the concept of money and take it out of the government’s hands and control it ourselves.
Charles Hoskinson, Founder of Cardano.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Average Joe wants cryptos in his bag
The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at the price level of $243.7 and continues to consolidate below the critical level of $250. A consolidation below a significant resistance level is always bad news.
ADA/USD sets the stage for another bullish assault
Cardano (ADA) hit the recent recovery high at $0.0903 on June 4 and has been on retreat ever since. At the time of writing, ADA/USD is changing hands at $0.0816, down over 4% in the recent 24 hours.
ETH is profitable for over two thirds of EOA holders
Ethereum's ETH is changing hands at $243.00 at the time of writing. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday amid depressed trading activity across the board.
BCH/USD prints an engulfing bullish candle, outperforming Bitcoin
Bitcoin Cash is flying the bullish flag pattern high in the vast cryptocurrency universe following a breakout above a descending trendline.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD needs to go down again before it goes up
After a head-spinning volatility at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD settled above $9,600 with minor gains on a week-on-week basis. A shall Doji candle on a weekly chart is an alarming signal that the bulls are exhausted by uncertainty and large price swings.