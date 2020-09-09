Cryptocurrency Market News: Whales moved more than $180 million in BTC, XRP, and ETH

Here is what you need to know on Thursday 10, September.
BTC/USD is currently trading at $10,305 after defending the $10,000 level again. Bulls have already defended this level for a week straight and whales are already moving significant quantities of cryptocurrencies around.
ETH/USD is bouncing after a 6% price increase in the past 24 hours and looking at the daily 50-MA at $365 as the next potential resistance level.
XRP/USD is bouncing from the 200-MA but getting rejected at the 100-MA. The cross-border cryptocurrency is currently trading at $0.241.
Chart of the day: BTC/USD daily chart
Market
Several whales have moved huge quantities of Bitcoin from 1,000 coins to the biggest at 3,001 Bitcoin, around $30 million from OKEx to an unknown wallet. A colossal whale moved 216,016 ETH from an unknown wallet to another wallet, worth around $76 million. It’s clear that whales are moving coins around, perhaps getting ready for the crypto market bottom, to buy the dip or for the next leg down.
3,001 #BTC (30,399,383 USD) transferred from #OKEx to unknown wallet— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) September 7, 2020
Tx: https://t.co/UJyrqZTMZX
Industry
Huobi, one of the biggest exchanges by volume has announced the launch of a new savings product to compete with DeFi yield platforms. To incentivize new users to join the platform, Huobi is giving out accounts with annualized returns of 88% for the first week and will distribute 30,000 USDT among users.
DCG, a blockchain investment firm has just acquired Luno, a crypto exchange with over 5 million existing customers in around 40 countries.
We have invested in many retail businesses all over the world – including nearly two dozen exchanges, said Mark Murphy, DCG’s chief operating officer. But this is the first subsidiary that is a wallet and an exchange, which of course have large numbers of retail investors.
Quote of the day
This [Bitcoin] may be the purest form of democracy the world has ever known, and I — for one — am thrilled to be here to watch it unfold.
– Paco Ahlgren
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC foreseeable tumble to $9,000
Bitcoin bulls are focused on breaking short term resistance at the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) in the hourly timeframe. The push for recovery comes after another dip to $10,000.
ETH eyes another leg down to $250 but why are whales on a buying frenzy?
The smart contract cryptocurrency, Ethereum, has been pivotal between the key support at $320 and the critical resistance at $360 since September 5.
XRP may have bottomed out, ready to retest $0.27
Ripple's XRP is the fourth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $10.66 billion and an average daily trading volume of $2.28 billion.
OMG on the verge of a technical breakout to $5.5
The OMG Network plugged massively like other major and minor coins in the cryptocurrency market. The decline swept widely across the digital asset space last week.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: HODLing Bitcoin in a bull market is still a working strategy
Bitcoin (BTC) scared the bulls with an 8% drawdown this week. The first digital asset attempted a recovery to $12,000 before an eye-watering sell-off to $10,000.