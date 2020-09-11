Cryptocurrency Market News: SushiSwap creator returns $14 million developer fund

Here is what you need to know on Saturday 12, September
BTC/USD is trading at $10,300 remaining flat for several days. The most crucial support level is still $10,000 while bulls are hoping to see a breakout above $10,500.
ETH/USD is doing better at $367 and trying to establish a daily uptrend. The daily trading volume continues declining while the Bollinger Bands haven’t really shrunk too much.
XRP/USD is flat and trading at $0.24. The 100-MA will serve as a strong support level if the price slips below $0.24 again.
Chart of the day: SUSHI/USD 4-hour chart
Market
Chef Nomi, the creator of SushiSwap has just returned all $14 million that he cashed out last week after apologizing to the community.
To everyone. I fucked up. And I am sorry.— Chef Nomi #SushiSwap (@NomiChef) September 11, 2020
Not everyone blames Nomi for selling as the funds were never locked, however, some critics are saying that he only returned the funds because he got doxxed. SushiSwap is one of the most popular DeFi projects, forked from Uniswap. SUSHI reached a price of $10.29 with a market capitalization of $260 million, however, the scandal made the digital asset plummet down to $1.
Industry
Crypto.com seems to be joining the DeFi hype train after announcing a liquidity swap platform similar to the one from Binance. The platform will be called DeFi Swap and will allow users to swap tokens and receive extra rewards from liquidity providing.
Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek said: When we think of competition we tend to look at traditional financial institutions like banks and not other crypto startups.
Quote of the day
[Bitcoin is] the biggest opportunity set we can think of over the next decade.
– Bob Grifeld
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Stellar Lumens Price Prediction: XLM aiming to double in price after support was defended
Stellar is still up by more than 200% since the crash on March 12 but has lost a considerable chunk of market capitalization over the past month from a high of $2.43 billion to a current low of $1.68 billion.
Justin Sun is boosting the value of Tron making use of the DeFi craze
The launch of SUN Genesis Mining had a significant impact on the price of TRX. The foundation calls it a 'meme' coin and states that its purpose is to focus on TRON's decentralized finance potential.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC crucial liftoff to $12,200 – discovering on-chain metrics
The flagship cryptocurrency is currently stuck in consolidation. The sluggish price movement comes after recovery from the recent dips under $10,000.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Market as a compressed spring, ready to shoot
The cryptocurrency market is a mixed picture on Friday, with all top-3 coins mostly unchanged in the last 24 hours. The total market capitalization of all digital assets in circulation reached $334 billion.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: HODLing Bitcoin in a bull market is still a working strategy
Bitcoin (BTC) scared the bulls with an 8% drawdown this week. The first digital asset attempted a recovery to $12,000 before an eye-watering sell-off to $10,000.