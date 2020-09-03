Cryptocurrency Market News: Bitcoin drops to $10,460 after a significant rejection and overall weakness

Here is what you need to know on Friday 4, September
BTC/USD is currently trading at $10,689 after another leg down following the weakness of the U.S. stock market which also had a red day.
ETH/USD is trying to hold the crucial $400 support level and it’s trading at $402 right above the daily 26-EMA.
XRP/USD had another leg down but has defended $0.255, which was the low set on August 27.
The biggest and practically only winner today was TRON and all the products related to it. After the successful launch of SUN genesis mining and Pearl.Finance, TRON is enjoying a ton of liquidity and exposure.
Chart of the day: BTC/USD 15-minute chart
Market
The U.S. stock market had a really weak open with the Dow Jones falling 3% dropping more than 900 points. The pullback is generally considered healthy and Bitcoin and others are simply following the global market like before.
This is certainly not good news for the crypto market which intends to distance itself from traditional markets. The selling pressure from miners is also rising up for Bitcoin and according to recent reports, 60% more Bitcoins than mined are being sold in the past 24 hours.
Industry
Revolut, a money application based in the United Kingdom and one of the biggest brokerage firms in Europe will offer cryptocurrency trading to Aussie customers. It will initially support BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, XRP, and XLM.
Buying and selling cryptocurrencies can be incredibly complicated and confusing for the uninitiated, which means many Australians don't know how to access cryptocurrency as an investment option, said Revolut Australia CEO Matt Baxby. By making cryptocurrencies easier to access for everyone, we’re trying to do what the internet browser did for the internet.
Quote of the day
Bitcoin actually has the balance and incentives center, and that is why it is starting to take off. – Julian Assange, founder of Wikileaks
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD may be on the verge of the abyss as miners start to cash out
Bitcoin touched $12,000 earlier this week and once again failed to hold the ground. The price of the first digital asset dropped as lo was $11,100, before moving back inside the recent range.
TRX/USD targets at $0.04 after as SUN genesis mining is launched
TRON (TRX) is now the 14th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.63 billion and an average daily trading volume of $4.1 billion.
BAND/USD breakdown imminent as double-top pattern is spotted
After trading an incredible week, Band Protocol is facing the ultimate test that will see it either continue with the uptrend or succumb to increased selling pressure.
Tron Technical Analysis: TRX/USD faces ultimate resistance at $0.038
Tron magical recovery journey has been supported by both technical levels and good fundamentals. Recent partnership news with the DeFi project Band Protocol put Tron a notch higher in the market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report
After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600.