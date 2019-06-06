Cryptocurrency Analysis: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, NEO - June 6
BTC/USD price may bounce off support
Bitcoin price sits above a dense cluster of support lines at $7,790 that includes the Simple Moving Average 10-4h, the Bollinger Band 15min-Lower, the previous 4h-low, the SMA 5-4h, the BB 1h-Middle, the SMA 5-15m, the SMA 100-15m, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, and more.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD waits for catalysts under $245
Ethereum (ETH), the second largest coin with the current market capitalization of $26 billion, is changing hands at $244.80, mostly unchanged in recent 24 hours and down 1.3% since the beginning of the day. An average daily trading volume is registered at $8 billion. The coin is most actively traded against BTC and USDT on Ethfinex and Bitfinex.
Ripple sets foot in Zurich, Switzerland: Targets institutional investors
At press time, Ripple price is trading at $0.399 while struggling to break the short-term hurdle at $0.4000. The digital asset is still in the red with losses of 0.35% on the day although it has corrected from the intraday low of $0.3964.
NEO market overview: NEO/USD mundane sideways trading lacks catalysts
NEO price has broken the consolidation trend that had been formed on during the last weekend trading sessions. The support at $13.50 did little to stop the bear move on Monday while the broad-based declines on Tuesday made the situation worse. NEO plunged further below the support at $12.00 but luckily it found solace at $11.00.
