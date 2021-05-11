Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Yearn Finance, Ethereum & Cardano – American Wrap 11 May

Yearn Finance Price Prediction: YFI targets $100,000
Yearn Finance price leading cryptocurrency list today with 18% gain. Broadening ascending channel containing price action since November. Daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) at levels consistent with previous rally highs. Yearn Finance price is reaching overbought levels, but the rally’s strength over the last two days projects further gains for the altcoin in the short term, potentially 40% from the current price.
Ethereum Classic Price Forecast: ETC correction presents new opportunity to profit
Ethereum Classic price declines to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement in four days. Daily volume shows no signs of panic selling. Social media mentions aggressively decline to prior average. Ethereum Classic price resolves pennant continuation pattern to the downside on relatively light volume following three consecutive inside days on the bar chart. Residual selling pressure may dampen rebound attempts, but if a new low is printed, it should be marginal.
Elliott Waves on ADA and ONE – Is the correction done?
Ada continues trading near all-time highs and harmony looks all set to move higher once again. Where could this last leg on both cryptocurrencies end? More details in the video below.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple takes out support, awaits foothold to swing higher
XRP price crashed nearly 20% as the market slipped into a momentary downswing on Monday. This downswing sliced through the immediate demand barrier and could test the 200 SMA at $1.16. A decisive close below $0.941 will invalidate the bullish outlook.
Ethereum price tumbles below $4,000 after ETH reaches peak hype
Ethereum price faces a mild correction after weeks of sustaining bullish momentum. Following ETH rise to an all-time high of $4,221, the cryptocurrency dropped 18% to hit a low of $3,660. On-chain data suggests Ether whales could be driving the short-term sell-off.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC crashes, markets follow suit
Bitcoin price experiences a steep correction after failing to slice through the $59,545 resistance. Ethereum price respected the MRI’s sell signal and retraced 10% from its all-time high. XRP price slid below the 50 SMA at $1.426 and eyes a retest of the 200 SMA at $1.16.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.