Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Yearn Finance, Ethereum & Cardano – American Wrap 11 May

Yearn Finance price leading cryptocurrency list today with 18% gain. Broadening ascending channel containing price action since November. Daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) at levels consistent with previous rally highs. Yearn Finance price is reaching overbought levels, but the rally’s strength over the last two days projects further gains for the altcoin in the short term, potentially 40% from the current price.

Ethereum Classic price declines to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement in four days. Daily volume shows no signs of panic selling. Social media mentions aggressively decline to prior average. Ethereum Classic price resolves pennant continuation pattern to the downside on relatively light volume following three consecutive inside days on the bar chart. Residual selling pressure may dampen rebound attempts, but if a new low is printed, it should be marginal.

Ada continues trading near all-time highs and harmony looks all set to move higher once again. Where could this last leg on both cryptocurrencies end? More details in the video below.