The entire cryptocurrency market had a significant pump in the past 24 hours thanks to a FOMC statement by the Federal Reserve, driving the dollar's weakness. Theta also had a significant breakout driven by this price action.

XRP price is gradually following through the breakout from a symmetrical triangle at $0.450. Significant resistance does not appear until $0.644, suggesting that this cryptocurrency has more room to go up before any retracements.

Filecoin had an explosive 52% breakout after Grayscale announced the launch of five new products that included FIL to enable institutional investors to buy the digital asset. However, many indicators show the asset faces robust selling-pressure.