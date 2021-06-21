Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Shiba, Bitcoin & SafeMoon – American Wrap 21 June

SafeMoon price locked in a range, while investors wait for the ‘biggest squeeze’
SafeMoon price may have made the turn higher, but traction has been momentary, not resulting in a sustainable, superior rush higher. Instead, SAFEMOON prefers to get locked in descending channels with no visible clues as to directional intentions. Thus, until the meme token can overcome the June 18 high, investors are better positioned in cash.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC on the fast track to $30,000 while altcoins are overpowered
Bitcoin price is currently trading with the largest daily loss since the May 19 drop of 14.29%, touching the symmetrical triangle’s lower trend line. Ethereum price flashing double-digit decline for the first time since May 29. XRP price exposes the worst trading day since the correction low on May 23.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB steadies, as maximum downside limited to 10%
Shiba Inu price reversed the 27% gain accompanying the June 15 announcement that SHIB would be listed on the Coinbase Pro in just three days, putting it in a delicate technical position. That resolved to the downside today. Now the rookie cryptocurrency may be poised to test the June 12 low if the weakness in the cryptocurrency complex persists.
