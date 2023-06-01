Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Ethereum & Bitcoin – European Wrap 1 June

Share:

Ripple, the cross-border payment remittance giant, has unlocked a total of 1 billion XRP tokens from escrow on Thursday. This unlock is a part of the scheduled monthly distribution strategy of the XRP token.

Ripple typically sends back the unused XRP tokens to the escrow account after the initial distribution is complete. The released tokens are typically used to cater the needs of Ripple clients for On-Demand Liquidity (ODL).

Ethereum is currently facing trouble in the spot market due to the broader market bearishness as well as investors' skepticism. But while the spot market only recently took a turn for the worse, the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space has been only negative for a long time.

Ethereum transaction fees have been a matter of discussion and concern for a long time now, but over the last few days, the transaction fees have reduced considerably. The average fee rises when there are lots of transactions occurring on the blockchain, creating backlogs, essentially enacting an increase in demand.

Bitcoin (BTC) price produced a monthly close at $27,210, noting a -6.92% return for May. The last-minute slide in BTC put an end to the four-month bullish streak that kickstarted the 2023 rally.

