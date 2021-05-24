Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Bitcoin & Shiba – American Wrap 24 May

XRP Price Forecast: Ripple significantly undervalued, but timing not right
XRP price distinguished itself as one of the high-flying cryptocurrencies in April as positive momentum began to build around the SEC case, but the crash in May has erased the April spike higher. Ripple faces several technical challenges that encourage a neutral outlook with a slight bearish tilt.
Bitcoin price looks primed to rebound after a 50% sell-off
Bitcoin price looks prime to surge by roughly 40% after bouncing off the $29,936 support level.The daily chart shows that BTC is forming a potential reversal pattern known as head-and-shoulders. The bearish setup contains a central peak referred to as the head, while the other two comparable upswings are known as shoulders. Meanwhile, the horizontal support at $29,936 is known as the neckline.
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB gets closer to a 50% rebound
The Shiba Inu price has fallen 85% from the May 10 high of $0.00003999 to the May 19 low of $0.00000607. The dog-themed token is now defining a symmetrical triangle pattern on the four-chart that is near completion. Over 75% of symmetrical triangle patterns are continuation patterns, so probabilities dictate that SHIB should resolve the pattern to the downside shortly.
China’s crackdown intensifies, while BTC suggests minor upswing
Bitcoin price seems to be facing trouble after the crash on May 19. Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins have promptly followed the pioneer cryptocurrency south.
Cardano remains indecisive
Cardano price has seen a healthy uptick over the past 24 hours but is currently hovering under a critical resistance level. Therefore, ADA shows no bias.
Dogecoin bulls approach last line of defense
Dogecoin price is fast approaching a critical demand zone that will decide the meme coin’s fate for the foreseeable future. A bounce from this pivotal area will allow buyers a chance to push DOGE to pre-crash levels and higher, but a failure will take it to lows last seen in mid-April.
Ethereum Classic looks to continue its descent
Ethereum Classic price is overrun by sellers that pushed it to slice through a pivotal resistance area. Now, ETC might continue to head lower as bullish momentum seems to have vanished.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.