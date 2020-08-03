Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple and Ethereum – European Wrap 3 August

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD climbs back above $0.3000, bulls struggle to regain control

Ripple's XRP has recovered above $0.30 after a dip to $0.2839 during early Asian hours. The coin has gained over 5% since the start of the day and 3% in the recent 24 hours. The weekly gains amounted to 38%, which is the best result in top-20 coins. XRP takes the third position in the global cryptocurrency market rating with the current market capitalization of $13 billion and an average daily trading volume of $3.77 billion. Read more ...

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD struggles to hold the gains, bears target at $350.00

Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset, hit the new high at $415 on Sunday, August 2, and retreated to $379.70 by press time. The second-largest digital asset has gained nearly 3% since the beginning of the day, though it is still down 1% in the recent 24 hours. Read more ...