- ETH/USD stalled after the partial recovery from the weekend losses.
- The further upside momentum is limited by the psychological $400.00.
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset, hit the new high at $415 on Sunday, August 2, and retreated to $379.70 by press time. The second-largest digital asset has gained nearly 3% since the beginning of the day, though it is still down 1% in the recent 24 hours.
ETH/USD: Technical picture
On the intraday charts, ETH/USD is supported by the upward-looking middle line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band $375.50 closely followed 50-hour SMA at $373.50. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on psychological $350.00 reinforced by 1-hour SMA100. The intraday RSI is flat in the neutral position, which means the price may stay continue moving inside the range for some time before the growth is resumed. The short-term trend remains bullish as long as the price stays above $350.00.
ETH/USD 1-hour chart
On the daily charts, strong resistance is created by $400.00. This psychological barrier is supported by the upper line of the Bollinger Band. Once it is broken, the recent high of $415 will come into focus. A sustainable move above this area will take ETH/USD into uncharted territory.
ETH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD Price Analysis: Bulls defy Sunday sell-off to regain 11,000
BTC/USD follows the general market pullback while picking up the bids near 11,170, up 0.90% on a day, during early Monday. The Bitcoin major dropped heavily on Sunday but couldn’t slip beneath a slightly downward ...
ETH/USD struggles to hold the gains, bears target at $350.00
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset, hit the new high at $415 on Sunday, August 2, and retreated to $379.70 by press time. The second-largest digital asset has gained nearly 3% since the beginning of the day, though it is still down 1% in the recent 24 hours.
ETC/USD Price Analysis: Bounce from 100-day SMA keeps buyers hopeful above 7.0000
ETC/USD retraces from the lowest in a week to 7.2900, up 1.60% on a day, during the early Monday. In doing so, the pair takes a U-turn from 100-day SMA, which in turn again pushes in north towards ...
BSV/USD takes the altcoin rally a notch higher, approaching $250
Bitcoin SV is among the altcoins that are outperforming themselves on Saturday. In the last 24 hours, the cryptoasset has surged over 10%, breaking above the key 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level taken between the last drop from $455.74 to a low of $77.49.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fasten your seatbelts, next stop is $12,000
Bitcoin has had its best week since mid-2019. The first digital currency gained over 18% in a single week and hit the new highest level of 2020. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $11,358 and the upside momentum is gaining traction as Bitcoin bulls are pushing at the upper line of the weekly Bollinger Band.