Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Polkadot, Chainlink & Litecoin — Asian Wrap 18 May

Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT extends consolidation with focus on new highs
Polkadot price is respecting support and could be on pace to close the day with a bullish hammer candlestick pattern. A few hours remain until the close, but it would be an important development in DOT’s quest to overcome the persistent resistance.
Chainlink price bounces despite crypto bloodbath
Chainlink price is at a pivotal point on the charts as it battles with outstanding support provided by the near intersection of two significant support levels. The downside should be limited for LINK in the short term unless the cryptocurrency complex sustains further selling pressure in the days ahead.
Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC at entry point for new bull rally
Litecoin price came within six points of testing the 2017 high at $420 on May 10 before initiating a notable decline. LTC has reached a vital level that suggests the downside will be limited from price at the time of writing ($262.87). It is the ideal location for the payments token to begin a bottoming process to make another attempt at the all-time high.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price loses strength, signaling a bearish impulse to $3,000
Ethereum price rebounded strongly following a steep decline. Regardless, ETH faces stiff resistance ahead. Only a 4-hour candlestick close above $4,000 might help Ether resume its uptrend. Ethereum price has suffered significant losses following the weekly open. Now, ETH's future depends on its ability to hold above $3,223.
Stellar fails at resistance, projects deep correction
XLM price action since the bearish shooting star candle pattern on May 10 has been a mix of indecision and failed attempts to ascend the channel’s upper trend line. As long as Stellar does not close above the shooting star high on a daily basis, the bearish outlook takes precedent, targeting a 40% decline.
Chainlink price bounces despite crypto bloodbath
Chainlink price is at a pivotal point on the charts as it battles with outstanding support provided by the near intersection of two significant support levels. The downside should be limited for LINK in the short ...
Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC at entry point for new bull rally
Litecoin price came within six points of testing the 2017 high at $420 on May 10 before initiating a notable decline. LTC has reached a vital level that suggests the downside will be limited from price at the time of writing ($262.87).
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.