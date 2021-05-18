Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Polkadot, Chainlink & Litecoin — Asian Wrap 18 May

Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT extends consolidation with focus on new highs

Polkadot price is respecting support and could be on pace to close the day with a bullish hammer candlestick pattern. A few hours remain until the close, but it would be an important development in DOT’s quest to overcome the persistent resistance.





Chainlink price bounces despite crypto bloodbath

Chainlink price is at a pivotal point on the charts as it battles with outstanding support provided by the near intersection of two significant support levels. The downside should be limited for LINK in the short term unless the cryptocurrency complex sustains further selling pressure in the days ahead.

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC at entry point for new bull rally

Litecoin price came within six points of testing the 2017 high at $420 on May 10 before initiating a notable decline. LTC has reached a vital level that suggests the downside will be limited from price at the time of writing ($262.87). It is the ideal location for the payments token to begin a bottoming process to make another attempt at the all-time high.