Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Litecoin, Stablecoin & Bitcoin – European Wrap 28 March

Litecoin (LTC) price is set to jump higher as the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) filing against Binance reveals that the CFTC deems Litecoin a commodity. This opens the discussion around a digital silver token and takes the wind out of the sails of the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), which was preparing for a string of lawsuits against several cryptocurrencies. With Litecoin now deemed safe, expect to see a broad inflow of investors with price action not only jumping 20% but also breaking above $100.

Analysis of exchange stablecoin holdings reveals that Binance, a major player in the crypto ecosystem, is slowly shifting its stablecoin allegiances. Tether USD (USDT) remains the undisputed leader among stablecoins, but things could be about to change in the coming days.

Increasingly regulatory oversight has caused the cryptocurrency market to get extremely volatile. The stablecoin ecosystem has, in particular, witnessed the most drastic shift in paradigm after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) targeted two major US stablecoin issuers - Paxos issuing Binance USD (BUSD) and Circle issuing USD Coin (USDC).

Bitcoin options traders expect a catalyst in the asset to boost the volatility in the asset’s price. Closing in on the quarterly settlement of Bitcoin options, the investor sentiment is relatively neutral. BTC nosedived below the $27,000 level in the absence of a new narrative in Bitcoin.

Bitcoin, the largest asset by market capitalization continues to experience fluctuations while other altcoins are experiencing a liquidity crunch. Analysts at the options data intelligence tracker Blofin Academy note that with the upcoming quarterly settlement of the crypto market, Bitcoin could experience volatility.