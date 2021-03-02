Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Litecoin, Ethereum & Dogecoin – Asian Wrap 02 Mar

LTC/BTC Price Analysis: Daily M-formation's neckline in focus
Bulls are in control following a correction to the upside from support. The daily M-formation is a compelling stricture that could pull in price for a restest of resistance. The price is establishing on the downside and the focus shifts to the upside. Bulls can target a bullish structure's neckline from the daily chart as follows.
Ethereum Price Analysis: Bullish marubozu directs ETH buyers to previous support around $1,640
Ethereum keeps the month-start run-up while taking the bids near $1,560 during the initial trading on Tuesday. In doing so, the quote prints a ‘bullish marubozu’ candlestick on the daily (D1) chart. Key Fibonacci retracement levels raise bars for bear’s entry.
Dogecoin price aims for greatness after developers release new update in two years
Dogecoin is back on the spotlight after developers release a new update for the first time since 2019. The new upgrade makes Dogecoin faster and reduces CPU usage for users running Dogecoin nodes. Additionally, the digital asset was just listed on Phemex against AAVE and USD and with a leverage of up to 20x.
Ethereum on threshold for 15% upswing
The weekend session was not yielding for many cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple. Besides, the majority of the cryptoasset spiraled further, continuing with last week's bearish impulses.
One key level separates Algorand price from a massive 26% jump
Algorand price is contained inside an ascending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart. The digital asset is up by 15% in the past 24 hours and bulls aim for more.
EGLD aims for a 30% rebound amind market’s recovery
Elrond price is contained inside a parallel channel on the 4-hour chart. The cryptocurrency market has experienced a significant rebound in the past 24 hours.
VET breakout explores open-air toward the beckoning $0.06
VeChain has lifted off the recent support at $0.0.35. The bullish momentum increased in intensity after stepping above the 200 SMA on the 4-hour chart.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.