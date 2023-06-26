Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Litecoin, Bitcoin & Solana – European Wrap 26 June [Video]

Share:

Litecoin price has briefly traded above the $100 psychological level in the last year or so. The lack of bullish momentum has kept it grounded, currently trading at $87, weeks before a halving event that has typically been preceded by a price rally.

Litecoin will undergo the third halving on August 2, when its block rewards will be slashed in half, from 12.5 to 6.25. This change in its software happens once every four years, or roughly 840,000 blocks later.

The total capitalisation of the crypto market rose 10.8% over the week to $1.184 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin rose 15% over the week to close at $30.4K. Ethereum gained 9.5% to $1890. Other leading altcoins in the top 10 showed mixed dynamics, ranging from a 2.8% decline (BNB) to an 11.1% gain (Cardano).

Bitcoin renewed its early June highs near $31.4K on Friday, but the rally was not sustained, and over the weekend, the recent momentum was dissipated, bringing the price back down to $30.3K in early Monday trading. The BTC rally is often attributed to hopes of launching spot bitcoin ETFs, which ease access of institutional capital to the flagship cryptocurrency.

The Solana Saga phone was reviewed in China early on Monday, according to a Foresight News report. The flagship Web3 phone of the Ethereum-alternative protocol has two key features that differentiate it from other smartphones: the seed vault and the dApp application store.And both of them worked smoothly once activated.

The review marks a key milestone in the Solana ecosystem and it could act as a bullish catalyst for SOL price. According to a report by Foresight News, the first test of the Solana mobile phone Saga has concluded in China. The reviewer tested the core part of the product, namely the seed vault and the dApp application store.