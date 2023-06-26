Something interesting happens to Litecoin price 50 days before halving

- Litecoin price is trading at $87 after its fourth failed attempt to break above a declining resistance level.
- With third halving less than five weeks away, LTC seems to be breaking away from the norm.
- Unlike the last two halvings, Litecoin traders continue to ignore the altcoin.
Litecoin price has briefly traded above the $100 psychological level in the last year or so. The lack of bullish momentum has kept it grounded, currently trading at $87, weeks before a halving event that has typically been preceded by a price rally.
Litecoin’s third halving and what to expect
Litecoin will undergo the third halving on August 2, when its block rewards will be slashed in half, from 12.5 to 6.25. This change in its software happens once every four years, or roughly 840,000 blocks later.
For more information on halving read this: Can Litecoin price hit $100 with LTC halving in less than six weeks?
Taking a closer look at the returns of Litecoin price before and after the last two halving events, one can notice a pattern.
As seen in the chart below, Litecoin price starts its volatile ascent roughly 100 days before the halving. This rally forms a local top 50 days before the halving event and continues to undo the recently acquired gain.
While the last two halving events followed a similar hype cycle and yielded more than 200% returns, the third halving seems to have a completely different behavior. This time around, Litecoin price continued to remain lull even as there are only about 36 days left for the third halving.
Litecoin price in days leading up to the halving event
LTC bulls struggle but still persist
Litecoin price has set up three lower highs since February 16 and has failed to move higher. LTC has produced nine daily candlestick closes above the $100 psychological level in the last 416 days, which goes to show that this level is a critical hurdle.
Litecoin price trades at $87.52, which is just above the $85.56 support level. Since the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also above the mean level at 50, a bounce from the aforementioned foothold could be key in kickstarting a rally for LTC.
After surpassing the $85.56 support level, Litecoin price needs to overcome the $100 psychological level. Clearing these two blockades will open the path for LTC to retest the $140 resistance level.
LTC/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, a breakdown of the $85.56 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis for Litecoin price. In such a case, LTC could crash nearly 8% and retest the next foothold at $78.98.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Whales reveal their hand as they accumulate Optimism’s OP token in millions
Optimism price shows some interesting developments on the three-day chart. The buy signal generated by the Wave Trend indicator, combined with the MRI’s second buy signal that spawned on June 9, suggests that OP could be due for a high timeframe trend reversal.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE edges closer to 20% breakout
Dogecoin price has shown clear signs of struggle over the past few weeks. Every attempt to breach higher was met with stiff resistance that resulted in a prolonged downtrend. But as DOGE tightens into a range, investors are waiting for a bullish breakout.
AVAX price to crash 11% as sell signals multiply
Avalanche (AVAX) price continues to produce higher highs, but the momentum indicators do not agree with it. The recent ascent seems to be built on the false footing and could trigger a steep correction for Avalanche enthusiasts.
Arbitrum Price Forecast: ARB likely to crash 11% next week
Arbitrum price seems to be exhausted after a recent recovery rally, hinting at a potential correction. The pullback could allow ARB bulls to take a breather while short-term investors book profits.
Bitcoin: Will BTC take a break after $30,000?
Bitcoin price remains highly bullish on all timeframes. The recent rally has pushed it to the $30,000 psychological level. With rising Bitcoin dominance, altcoins are likely going to be sidelined while investors pour capital into BTC, pushing the big crypto to scale higher heights.