Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Ripple & Band Protocol – Asian Wrap 03 Nov

Ethereum price sits at make-or-break point while optimism grows around ETH 2.0 - Confluence Detector
Ethereum’s next update, the ETH 2.0, is on the verge of its first major breakthrough. Developers announced that they are close to the long-awaited launch of the beacon chain. The delay has occurred due to an audit on a performance and security-focused signature library called blst.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP whales accumulate heavily as technicals scream buy
Ripple (XRP/USD) closed the previous three days in the negative territory and touched its lowest level in nearly a month at $0.2322 on Friday. Although the pair erased a large portion of its losses before closing near $0.24, it struggled to gather further bullish momentum on Saturday. As of writing, XRP/USD was up 0.5% on the day at $0.2407.
Band Protocol price looks poised to recover as BAND technicals turn bullish
Band Protocol’s native cryptocurrency, BAND, has endured a three-month-long corrective period that has seen its price drop by nearly 78%. The cross-chain data oracles token went from trading an all-time high of $18.2 in mid-August to hit a low of $4 recently.
Breaking: Bitcoin plunges below $13,500 as Hong Kong SFC regulates all cryptocurrency exchanges
The cryptocurrency market took a turn downwards on Tuesday towards the end of the Asian session after the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong announced plans to regulate all trading platforms.
ADA price forms deadly pattern, suggesting further correction to $0.08
After finding support at the $0.076 support wall, the price bounced up to $0.11 between September 23 and October 22. Since then, the price has dropped to $0.091. This Monday, the ADA daily price ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hits $13,863 for the first time since June 2019
Bitcoin has retested the high at $13,863 set in June 2019, potentially forming a double top. The cryptocurrency market is experiencing increased volatility due to the upcoming US elections, as it's not clear who the winner will be.