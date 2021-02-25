Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Litecoin & Bitcoin – Asian Wrap 25 Feb

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH bulls eye key hurdles above $1,700 during the latest recovery

ETH/USD rises for the second consecutive day, extends bounce off two-month-old support line. Ethereum bulls catch a breather around the intraday high of $1,660, currently up 1.25% around $1,645, during the early Thursday. In doing so, the altcoin manages to extend bounce off an ascending trend line from late-2020.

LTC/BTC Price Analysis: Bulls taking over to target 61.8% Fibo

The crypto cross is moving into a bullish technical environment with MACD approaching zero and the price crossing the hourly 21 simple moving average. The following is an analysis of the daily and hourly time frames that illustrates where the price would be expected to run to on a break higher in bullish hourly technical conditions.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC recovery stays doubtful below $52,300

BTC/USD takes the bids near $49,450 while extending the previous day’s recovery moves during the early Thursday’s trading. The quote rose for the first time in the last two days on Wednesday following its bounce-off key support indicators, namely the 21-day SMA and an upward sloping trend line from January 27.