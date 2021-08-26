Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba & Bitcoin – American Wrap 26 August

Dogecoin accounts for 26% of Robinhood's revenue in Q22021, as traders bought the meme coin aggressively. Both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have consolidated for the past two weeks. Analysts predict further meltdown in Shiba Inu-themed meme coins. Dogecoin correlation with Bitcoin is on the rise, and DOGE prepares for a 30% drop.

Whales or large wallet holders (holding 100 to 10,000 BTC) added 20,000 BTC to their holdings as the price dropped below $50,000. Companies with Bitcoin on their balance sheet now account for 8% of the asset's circulating supply. MicroStrategy, a publicly traded business intelligence company, accumulated $177 million worth of Bitcoin during the dip. Hedge funds are bullish on Bitcoin with end-of-year prediction of $100,000.

More than 6% of Ethereum's total supply is staked in the ETH2 contract. Ethereum reserves on centralized exchanges have plunged to 18.98 million, and inflows have substantially reduced, leading to a supply shock. Ethereum's mean dollar invested age dips, indicating that dormant dollars invested in the altcoin have started circulating. These factors are considered bullish indicators for the altcoin's price.

