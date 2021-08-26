Bitcoin whales buy $940 million in BTC, signaling bullish reversal

- Whales or large wallet holders (holding 100 to 10,000 BTC) added 20,000 BTC to their holdings as the price dropped below $50,000.
- Companies with Bitcoin on their balance sheet now account for 8% of the asset's circulating supply.
- MicroStrategy, a publicly traded business intelligence company, accumulated $177 million worth of Bitcoin during the dip.
- Hedge funds are bullish on Bitcoin with end-of-year prediction of $100,000.
Bitcoin network activity continues to climb despite a drop in price below $50,000. Institutions are bullish on the asset and keep purchasing BTC when the price plummets.
Analysts expect bullish reversal in Bitcoin
Bitcoin wallet addresses holding 100 to 10,000 Bitcoin have accumulated $940 million worth of Bitcoin over the past 24 hours, as the price remains range-bound below $50,000. Activities of large wallet investors are considered indicative of future price trends. Accumulation by large wallets signals that whales have a bullish outlook on the asset.
Large wallet investors have accumulated 20,000 more BTC.
Another indicator of an upcoming Bitcoin trend reversal is institutional interest in Bitcoin. MicroStrategy, a business intelligence firm, purchased an additional 3,907 BTC at an average rate of $45,000. Adding $177 million worth of BTC, the corporation holds $2.9 Billion in Bitcoin at an average purchase price of $26,769.
MicroStrategy has purchased an additional 3,907 bitcoins for ~$177 million in cash at an average price of ~$45,294 per #bitcoin. As of 8/23/21 we #hodl ~108,992 bitcoins acquired for ~$2.918 billion at an average price of ~$26,769 per bitcoin. $MSTRhttps://t.co/8jUlJImJbO— Michael Saylor⚡️ (@michael_saylor) August 24, 2021
Interestingly, data from Bitcoin Treasuries shows that companies that put Bitcoin on their balance sheet now control 8% of the asset's circulating supply (1.66 million BTC). The firm has considered the portfolio of publicly traded companies, private firms, ETF-like offerings and governments. This does not account for BTC that belongs to institutions and is inaccessible or lost, implying that the percentage of their combined BTC holdings could be higher.
A crypto trading simulator platform, Crypto Parrot, surveyed 55 crypto hedge funds to ascertain their year-end prediction for Bitcoin. The platform concluded that 65% of the hedge funds are bullish, and 21% maintain that BTC will trade between $100,000 and $150,000 by the end of 2021.
In the short term, analysts expect further consolidation ahead of the bullish trend reversal. According to FXStreet analysts, Bitcoin targets $57,000 despite the ongoing downtrend.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC reverses, causing altcoin gains to crumble
Bitcoin price has slid below a vital support level and is likely to head toward the next significant barrier. While this downswing could be a minor sell-off, altcoins, including Ether and Ripple, seem to be showing no strength as they slice through critical demand areas.
SafeMoon price upside potential is capped by stiff resistance barrier
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on SafeMoon price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SAFEMOON could be heading next as it looks bearish from a technical perspective.
VeChain price looks at 13% descent before VET can start new uptrend
VeChain price seems to have hit a local top on August 16 as it has retraced continuously since. A retracement is necessary before VET can hop on a new uptrend.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu consolidating, analysts predict further drop in price
That a handful of wallet addresses hold nearly 91% of all Dogecoin in circulation and the high centralization of the Shiba-Inu cryptocurrency emerges as a cause of concern among analysts and traders.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.