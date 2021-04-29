Ethereum price presses higher after convincingly holding the critical February high during the correction this month. The bullish outlook remains in place with the psychologically important $3,000 in the crosshairs.

Binance Coin price is on the verge of a new all-time high again, rallying alongside CAKE. The Ethereum rival only faces one critical resistance level and the number of large holders continues to rise.

Bitcoin prices experienced a slump on Sunday April 18, 2021 after a tweet (now dismissed as false) set off a selloff spree not seen in the cryptocurrency market. This tweet put out an unfounded rumour about an investigation into money laundering by several cryptocurrency projects. This drove market fear that saw Bitcoin fall from $62,000 to as low as $50,000 before recovering to its present levels.