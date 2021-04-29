Ethereum price presses higher while ETH technology used by EIB for digital notes
Ethereum price presses higher after convincingly holding the critical February high during the correction this month. The bullish outlook remains in place with the psychologically important $3,000 in the crosshairs.
Binance Coin Price Forecast: BNB on the verge of new all-time highs above $700
Binance Coin price is on the verge of a new all-time high again, rallying alongside CAKE. The Ethereum rival only faces one critical resistance level and the number of large holders continues to rise.
Bitcoin price outlook: A dip below 50,000 presents cheaper buying opportunities
Bitcoin prices experienced a slump on Sunday April 18, 2021 after a tweet (now dismissed as false) set off a selloff spree not seen in the cryptocurrency market. This tweet put out an unfounded rumour about an investigation into money laundering by several cryptocurrency projects. This drove market fear that saw Bitcoin fall from $62,000 to as low as $50,000 before recovering to its present levels.
Bitcoin loses dominance as altcoins gain traction
The cryptocurrency market remains in a significant uptrend after a massive $300 billion market capitalization recovery in the past two weeks. Ethereum is slowly outperforming Bitcoin as the flagship cryptocurrency remains quite stable.
Litecoin aims for a new leg up but whales are selling
Litecoin price has been trading sideways for the past 24 hours after a breakout from a key pattern formed on the 4-hour chart. However, the number of large holders of LTC has significantly decreased over the last week, indicating that whales are taking profits from their positions.
Ripple signals 35% breakout
XRP price shows a potential inverse head-and-shoulders in play, suggesting massive gains on the horizon. A decisive close above the neckline at $1.46 projects a 35% upswing to $1.98.
VeChain announces $1 million grant as VET price eyes comeback
VeChain Foundation unveiled a massive grant program to further its real-world adoption and impact. VET price has recently tapped a demand zone and looks ready for blast-off.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fear seeps in as crypto market crashes for second time
Bitcoin price rally seems to be facing massive headwinds that have resulted in two egregious drops in under five days. Market participants are panic selling their holdings, sending the market into a tailspin.