EOS, the 7th largest digital asset with the current market value of $3.3 billion hit $3.61 high on Tuesday is driven by a strong upside momentum/ At the time of writing, EOS/USD is changing hands at $3.58 with over 7% of gains on a day-to-day basis. The coin is the best-performing digital asset out of top-20.

ETH/USD recovered to $189.68 on Monday only to retreat to $184.00 by press time. The second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $20 billion has lost about 1.4% of its value since the beginning of the day, though it is still in a green zone on a day-to-day basis.

NEO reached the bottom at $10.144 on October 30. The coin had been recovering within the range and broke above critical $11.00 on Monday. It was a hard nut to crack for NEO bulls as it was strengthened by SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) daily.