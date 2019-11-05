- EOS has been growing strongly since the beginning of the week..
- The next strong resistance awaits us on approach to $3.64
EOS, the 7th largest digital asset with the current market value of $3.3 billion hit $3.61 high on Tuesday is driven by a strong upside momentum/ At the time of writing, EOS/USD is changing hands at $3.58 with over 7% of gains on a day-to-day basis. The coin is the best-performing digital asset out of top-20.
EOS/USD, the technical picture
On a daily chart, EOS/USD broke above SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) at $3.48, which is a positive signal for the bulls. The coin bottomed at $2.53 on October 23 and has been moving in a range limited by $3.15-$3.50. The next resistance is created by the upper line of the Bollinger Band on a daily chart at $3.64. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on psychological $4.00 and September 17 high at $4.24.
On the downside, the correction may be limited by the above-said SMA200 daily. A sustainable move below this handle will open up the way to the lower border fo the previous consolidation channel at $3.15. It is strengthened by SMAA50 and the middle line of the Bollinger Band on a daily chart.
EOS/USD, the daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
