Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Ripple & Shiba Inu — Asian Wrap 02 Aug

Amid an upbeat momentum seen across the crypto board, Shiba Inu is taking inspiration on Sunday, as it looks to extend Saturday’s upswing from near the $0.00000590 support area. The recent rally in the so-called ‘Dogecoin Killer’ was fuelled by eToro’s, leading investment platform, the listing of Shiba Inu in response to rising demand from traders.

XRP price pauses its recent uptrend, consolidating in a familiar range for the fourth day in a row, as the digital asset bides time to resume the next leg higher. Ripple’s rally picked up steam in the previous week, tracking its rivals – Bitcoin and Ethereum higher, recording a whopping 27% gain over the past seven days.

Dogecoin price set up multiple higher highs since July 17 but is currently showing weakness, indicating a shift in trend. On-chain metrics suggest that losing a critical support level might trigger a slew of selling pressure, pushing DOGE lower. Dogecoin price was on a clear uptrend since July 17 as the buyers set up two consecutive higher highs.

