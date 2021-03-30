Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Chiliz & Elrond — Asian Wrap 30 Mar

Dogecoin price fading without the celebrity hype

Dogecoin (DOGE) price is frustrating the bullish narrative and making the grand forecast of $1 by the end of 2021 look impossible. A failure to hold the lower bound of the ascending triangle and the ensuing collapse below the flattening 50-day simple moving average (SMA) for the first time since mid-December 2020 has shifted the bias from neutral to bearish in the short-term.

Chiliz Price Analysis: CHZ not commanding a bullish audience yet

Chiliz price locked in an incredible month with a 1700% gain by March 12. Over the second half of the month, the altcoin has corrected 52% at the most recent low. It is a reminder that trafficking in cryptocurrencies requires a unique discipline and clear profit targets based on historical precedent analysis.

Elrond Price Prediction: EGLD double bottom projects a 28% gain

Like the entire cryptocurrency complex, Elrond price suffered losses last week, but the 15.7% rebound on March 26 was an exclamation point on the conviction of buyers. Within two days from the low, EGLD recaptured the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) and triggered a double bottom pattern.