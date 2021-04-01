Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Band Protocol & Enjin — Asian Wrap 01 Apr

Dogecoin price decline in March has not restored optimistic speculation

Dogecoin price is failing to capture any buying interest after the 7% spike on March 26. Instead, the altcoin has drifted sideways below two declining moving averages, the 20-day SMA and the 50-day SMA. For now, a conservative mindset is appropriate in this trading environment.

Band Protocol Price Forecast: BAND poised for a 30% rally

Band Protocol price has traded sideways in a clear channel in March. Today’s heavy buying is lifting the token from the consolidation on the strongest 12-hour candlestick since the February high. After examining the BAND weekly chart, it quickly becomes evident that the price rarely closes at the weekly high.

Enjin Coin Price Projection: ENJ traders targeting an 18% gain

Enjin Coin price has shaped a short but constructive base from March 15 and recently traded above a generous declining trend line at $2.350. Subsequently, ENJ has been moving sideways over the last three days, consolidating the breakout that included hourly candle gains of 7% and 9%.