Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Band Protocol & Enjin — Asian Wrap 01 Apr

Dogecoin price decline in March has not restored optimistic speculation
Dogecoin price is failing to capture any buying interest after the 7% spike on March 26. Instead, the altcoin has drifted sideways below two declining moving averages, the 20-day SMA and the 50-day SMA. For now, a conservative mindset is appropriate in this trading environment.
Band Protocol Price Forecast: BAND poised for a 30% rally
Band Protocol price has traded sideways in a clear channel in March. Today’s heavy buying is lifting the token from the consolidation on the strongest 12-hour candlestick since the February high. After examining the BAND weekly chart, it quickly becomes evident that the price rarely closes at the weekly high.
Enjin Coin Price Projection: ENJ traders targeting an 18% gain
Enjin Coin price has shaped a short but constructive base from March 15 and recently traded above a generous declining trend line at $2.350. Subsequently, ENJ has been moving sideways over the last three days, consolidating the breakout that included hourly candle gains of 7% and 9%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Skepticism soars as Bitcoin wobbles from $60,000
Bitcoin dropped sharply and briefly during the European session on Wednesday, leaving many retail investors liquidated. Over the last few days, BTC and Ethereum tried to lift above key levels at $60,000 and $1,800, respectively, but struggled to sustain the gains.
Elrond bounded between two key levels, awaits major move
The Elrond price has been trading inside a tightening range for several weeks now and seems to be on the verge of a potential 45% breakout or breakdown. The digital asset faces steep resistance ahead but also has robust support.
Terra must stay above key level to see $20 again
Terra price has been trading somewhat sideways in the past several days after a significant correction from its all-time high of $22.4. After the release of a new stablecoin yield protocol on the Terra blockchain, LUNA suffered a classic “buy the rumor, sell the news” event, dropping to a low of $15.6.
ConsenSys’ new Ethereum-based platform promises 99% energy efficiency for NFTs
One of the leading Ethereum software developers, ConsenSys, plans to take over the non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem with a storm as it launches a new platform referred to as Palm.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC long-term outlook remains upbeat despite recent volatility
Bitcoin price action this week does not match the frantic headlines in the leading financial publications. Price did not close with excessive daily losses this week, and the weekly close is similarly muted compared to historical precedent.