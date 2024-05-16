Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cryptos, Bitcoin & SEC – American Wrap 16 May

Bitcoin price holds above $65.5K threshold as world’s largest futures exchange plans to launch BTC trading
Senate votes to overturn SEC rule preventing highly regulated financial firms from custodying digital assets
Most meme coins ranked in the top 10 by market capitalization, including Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), have extended their gains from the past 7 days in the past 24 hours.
Several factors have likely influenced the gains in DOGE, SHIB and BONK prices, in addition to GameStop stock rally this week.
