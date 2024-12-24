Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Crypto, Solana & Ethereum – European Wrap 24 December

In a filing on Monday, the US International Revenue Service (IRS) stated that the rewards gotten from staking cryptocurrencies should be taxed, responding to a lawsuit from couple Joshua and Jessica Jarrett.

The IRS stated that rewards from cryptocurrency staking are taxable upon receipt, according to a Bloomberg report on Monday, which stated the agency rejected a legal argument that sought to delay taxation until such rewards are sold or exchanged.

Solana (SOL) is up 6% on Monday following a Glassnode report indicating that SOL has seen more capital increase than Bitcoin and Ethereum. Despite the large gains suggesting a relatively heated market, SOL could still stretch its growth before establishing a top for the cycle.

Solana has seen incredible progress in 2024 marked by new all-time highs and increased activity on its blockchain.

Ethereum (ETH) is up 4% on Monday despite increased selling pressure across long-term and short-term holders in the past two days. If whales fail to maintain their recent buy-the-dip attitude, ETH risks a decline below $3,000.

Ethereum has been witnessing a surge in bearish sentiment after experiencing double-digit losses last week.